LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new art and entertainment complex is opening in Las Vegas.
Area15 held a grand opening on Thusday. Pre-registration and masks are required to "ensure a safe environment" for all who enter, the company says.
At 40,000 square feet, the venue offers immersive art installations, socially distanced events, retail, bars and restaurants.
“By creating and curating best-in-class experiences and partnering with immersive artists and makers at the vanguard of this movement, we have witnessed our vision come to life. This project embodies unbound innovation and creativity, and this opening will be the first step towards something truly magical," said Michael Beneville, Founding Partner and Chief Creative Officer, AREA15.
