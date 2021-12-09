LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Flights arriving at McCarran International Airport Thursday afternoon are being delayed an average of 50 minutes for weather.
After showers, gusty winds and mountain snow touched down in Southern Nevada on Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration has put a traffic management program in effect for the airport, citing "low ceilings" caused by weather.
Information about arrival times for flights and delays is available on the airport's website: https://mccarran.com/Flights/Arrivals
