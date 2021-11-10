LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ahead of Veterans Day, a Las Vegas man was awarded for his service with a new car.
Christopher Little is an Army veteran and a father of two. He said he has been going through a rough time, and has been trying to do all he can to provide for his children.
"I'm a disabled veteran. I wasn't going to be getting a brand new car anytime soon," Little said. "I was going to make do with what I had. But now, my kids get to go to school in style and comfort and safely."
Little's car was donated through Progressive Insurance's Keys to Progress program. The insurance company also donated six months of coverage, and some Progressive employees chipped in to provide an extra cash gift to Little and his family. Pep Boys also provided Little a $300 gift card.
