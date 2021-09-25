LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Local police officers hit the hardwood on Saturday for the eighth annual Safe Neighborhood Youth 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament.
Officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, North Las Vegas
Police and Henderson Police departments all volunteered their time to coach kids from across the valley.
The games were played at UNLV. Anyone between the ages of 6 and 12 was welcome, regardless of their experience. The goal of the tournament was to connect police officers with their communities.
"This really is a great day, because it puts an end to the myth, to the false narrative that exists that the police ant the community, especially here in Las Vegas, don't get along," said LVMPD Assistant Sheriff Andrew Walsh. "This is a great event where everybody's united. Everybody is unified. It really shows the commitment of our police department and our community to work together to make this the safest place for people to live."
Information about future tournaments will be available online.
The competition was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
