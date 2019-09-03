HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Nevada has some of the largest class sizes in the nation, according to a new study from the Nevada Department of Education. Because of this, two Las Vegas Valley moms are now homeschooling their kids.
Brittney Erickson was once a teacher in Clark County. Her oldest daughter is a Kindergartner that was attending a charter school.
After a series of issues within her daughter's classroom she put her in the Clark County School District, where she also saw more issues like large class sizes.
“Her teacher was not a licensed teacher," Erickson said. "She was going through a program to be licensed. That’s great. But for Kindergarten you really need to know how to have classroom management."
Similarly Erickson's friend Tiecha Ashcroft faced the same issues with her kids.
"She really just needed small group interaction, and it just wasn’t able to happen," Ashcroft said.
Both Ashcroft and Erickson pulled their kids from traditional schools to homeschool them. Individually, they teach four days a week about four hours a day.
“They each usually get about 30 to 40 minutes individual time with me each. And then they kind of do their independent work while I'm working with the other ones,” Ashcroft said.
Having the flexibility to teach their kids individually and the ability to tailor classes to fit their children's pace and learning needs have helped their kids.
"It’s not just something that’s being ingrained into their brain to recall for a test, they’re learning it and wanting to learn more when they have the opportunity to do that,” Ashcroft said.
To homeschool in Nevada, parents must file an "Intent to Homeschool" notification with their school district and teach the required core subjects: math, science, history and English.
Their advice for any parent feeling the same is to give homeschooling a try.
“There’s so many resources out there that you can’t fail. I mean you have to try to fail if you fail," Ashcroft said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.