LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Saturday morning, Nevada's hospitals were busy delivering some of the first babies of 2022.
The first was 8 pound Decker, who was born at midnight on the dot at Summerlin hospital. He was not the only New Year's baby.
At 2:58 AM, MountainView Hospital welcomed Maximilano, a 7 pound 3 ounce baby boy.
Just minutes later at 3:03 AM. 7 pound 3 ounce Dieudonne came into the world at Sunrise Children's Hospital.
Southern Hills Hospital celebrated its first baby at 8:45, when 7 pound 5 ounce Elyana was born.
All babies and mothers are doing great, a spokesperson for Southern Hills Hospital said.
(1) comment
Welcome to 2022, future tik tok legends
