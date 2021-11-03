LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas-area firefighters will train on a simulated hazardous material fire in Henderson on Monday.
The exercise will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. on Nov. 8 at the Olin Corporation Facility near I-95 and I-215. Crews will suit up in hazmat suits and battle heavy fires.
In addition to HazMat personnel from the Henderson, Las Vegas and Clark County fire departments, agencies participating in the training include Henderson Police, Fusion Center, Union Pacific Railroad and National Weather Service.
Anyone who sees flames in the area should not be alarmed. The exercise is closed to the public.
