LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Sick of waiting in those long lines at the DMV? That could soon be a thing of the past. The Nevada DMV is rolling out its much-anticipated new system in the Las Vegas valley on Monday, March 25.
For months, people coming to the DMV have been left in limbo. The DMV stopped accepting appointments at the end of last year as it moved over to its new system.
But that meant longer wait times for some. At times on Friday morning, the line was out the door in at the Henderson DMV.
But come Monday, there will be a promising new system in place for those who dread the DMV.
“I’ve been in this line for almost three hours,” Sonia Paiva said.
Fatigue and frustration at the DMV on Friday as drivers braved long lines.
“I’m kind of tired, hungry, want to get out of this line, want to get it done,” new driver Gabriella Wisneski said.
“It’s just overwhelming and I’m a teacher so today I have a day off,” Paiva said. “I have five lesson plans. And I just thought I could come here and fix this.”
“It’s kind of ridiculous,” Julius Rodriquez said. “The system had worked just fine. I don’t know why they had to change it up.”
But DMV officials said ‘just fine’ wasn’t good enough.
Nevada DMV public information officer Kevin Malone said the new system, called Q-Matic, will double the number of appointments available across the state and cut your wait time down to zero.
“When you think about the DMV, think about making an appointment, like you do with the doctor,” Malone said.
Tested first in Reno and Carson City, the new system comes with some big changes.
“For starters, we’ll be taking appointments for written tests and reinstatements, which we couldn’t do under the old system,” Malone said.
And there will be new ways to track traffic: foot traffic, that is, at the valley’s four DMVs.
“We’ll have much better reporting statistics,” Malone said. “So we can address issues like if we have a big crowd of people waiting to renew versus reinstatements, we can assign the staff where they are needed.”
Right now each of the four local offices serves about 1,000 people daily.
Under the old system, each office had about 500 appointments available each day.
Malone broke down the number of appointments available per weekday:
Henderson office: 700 appointments
Sahara office: 810 appointments
Flamingo office: 810 appointments
Decatur office: 745 appointments
“We just want to change the public perception and have you make an appointment first,” Malone said. “If you walk in, you’re going to end up waiting. If you make an appointment, you don’t wait. It’s that simple. So make the appointment.”
So Malone said check online, come prepared and you can avoid the headache and the crowds.
“Do the research, get the paperwork you need so you only have to come in once,” he said.
Drivers said it is an option they will use.
“Oh appointments for sure, if it’s available – appointments,” Wisneski said.
Malone said the DMV’s policy is to serve appointments within 10 minutes and walk-ins within an hour.
DMV officials said March is the busiest month. They don’t know why. But they want to remind drivers, not everyone needs to visit the DMV in person. They said many things can be taken care of online or at the one of its 25 kiosks across the valley.
For more information, visit: http://www.dmvnv.com/
