LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Henderson and Las Vegas fire departments are among valley departments hosting the annual "Women in Fire Service" workshop.
It is happening from Oct. 8 through Oct. 11. Registration begins Wednesday at 8 a.m., and the event is free.
It will include agility exercises, like climbing a 100-foot ladder, hands-on experience with firefighter tools, including moving firehoses, and classroom lectures.
The goal is to increase the amount of women firefighters in the male-dominated industry. Participants must be older than 18. Anyone interested can register at cityofhenderson.com.
