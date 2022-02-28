LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Many people have turned to Moments of Blessings House of Prayer for food as they continue to struggle through a tough economy and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m on a fixed income. I’m on disability and I only get $840 a month. And that’s for rent and everything. And it doesn’t go very far,” said Rose Sawyer.
Sawyer is one of dozens of people who turned out to receive free groceries at the church near Lake Mead and Nellis boulevards.
Tommy and Shirley Collier have organized the food events for the last 15 years or so. Tommy Collier calls it a “passion project.”
"After I got out of the military, I went through a period of time, I was homeless and didn't have food. And we grew up poor. And because of that we're in a position now to help people," said Tommy Collier.
"We used to serve maybe a hundred people every Monday. Now it's gotten up to 300 or 400, or more. So, it's just showing where we are in America, the economy," said Shirley Collier.
The Colliers say they used to pay for food out of their own pockets and now get a lot of help from Three Square Food Bank. People started lining up in their cars for food at 10 a.m. on Monday, but the food wasn’t available to give out until about 1 p.m.
Tobie Jacobs was also in line to get food for his family. He has a music production company that he says was hit hard during the pandemic.
“It’s been a long, hard road. It’s not been easy at all,” said Jacobs.
Ginny Johnson said she recently bought several pounds of chicken legs that were on sale at a grocery store.
“And that’s all we could eat because we couldn’t afford hamburger. We couldn’t afford anything,” said Johnson.
The Colliers say they will continue helping feed people at the church and say they’re working on plans to feed kids in the summer, when school might have been their only good meal of the day. The couple hopes more people donate food or volunteer their time to help distribute it in the neighborhood.
For all of Three Square's food distribution sites, click here.
