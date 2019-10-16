LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas is offering those with parking tickets to pay off their tickets with food donations.
The Las Vegas City Council unanimously voted in favor of allowing parking tickets issued between Oct. 16 and Nov. 16, 2019, to be paid with donations of food for those in need during the holiday season.
Those who have a non-public safety parking infraction in the city of Las Vegas that was issued between the allotted time frame may resolve their tickets by donating non-perishable food items of equal or greater value to their fine.
Donations must be brought to the Parking Services Office, 500 S. Main Street, within 30 days of the citation date. A purchase receipt for the non-perishable items is required, according to a news release.
Food items for tickets will be collected until Dec. 16, 2019.
The following public safety-related parking tickets are excluded from the program:
- Any handicap violation
- Red curb
- 18 inches from curb
- Blocking an alley
- No parking areas
- Fire lane
- Traffic hazard
- No stopping
- Sidewalk
- Double parking
- Bike lane
- Blocking or facing traffic
- Too close to intersection, crosswalk or stop/yield sign
Any non-perishable foods collected through the program will be donated to the Helping Hands of Vegas Valley, a 501(c)3 nonprofit that provides assistance to low income and disabled senior citizens.
