LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An apartment fire on Jones Boulevard near Vegas Drive has displaced four people.
Firefighters responded to the 1400 block of North Jones Boulevard just before 6 a.m. Monday for a report of flames and smoke coming from an apartment, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue release.
When they arrived, small flames and smoke were visible from the rear of a two-story wood frame and stucco apartment building, the release said. Flames were coming out a vent pipe.
Firefighters extinguished the fire within a couple of minutes. They opened an outside wall to make sure the fire didn't spread into the attic.
Occupants told investigators they woke at 3 a.m. and smelled something burning, but their search turned up nothing, the release said. They later work again and looked outside and could see flames on the rear of the apartment. They called 911 and left the apartment.
The cause of the fire is undetermined. Damage was confined to one unit, and was estimated at $10,000, the release said.
No injuries were reported. The apartment's occupants are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
