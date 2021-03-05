LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Westy the working robot is on the job around the clock, patrolling Liberty Village Apartments, near East Cheyenne Avenue and North Nellis Boulevard.
Westy has been hard at work since October 2020. He monitors any suspicious activity, prompts security, and provides after hour phone numbers.
Liberty Village Apartments said there's other robots like Westy in California, but he's the first in Vegas.
"He patrols the property 24 hours a day, seven days a week. He is completely independent," Carmen Batiz, complex manager. "He has a mapped out terrain where he patrols. He take 360 video images of our property."
Westy also has a mind for business. He shares leasing information, as well as knock, knock jokes.
