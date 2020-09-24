LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Looking to welcome a new furever friend into your family? Two Las Vegas animal rescues are offering free pet adoptions this weekend.
As part of Maddie’s Pet Adoption Days, both the Animal Foundation and the Nevada SPCA are waiving adoption fees.
According to a news release from the Animal Foundation, adoptions Sept. 25-27 will include spay/neuter surgery, microchip and up-to-date vaccines.
A city/government fee of $10 will apply for residents of the City of Las Vegas and the City of North Las Vegas.
Adoptions are available at The Animal Foundation’s main campus, 655 N. Mojave.
The rescue notes that adoptions are by appointment only.
Here’s how to add a new furry friend to your family:
· Find a pet you’re interested in adopting at animalfoundation.com/adopt-a-pet/adoption-search
· Call 702-955-5901 to make an appointment
· Phone lines are open every day from 9am-7pm
· A staff member will greet you outside the front door at your appointment time
· We require all visitors to wear a mask per the Governor’s mandate
The Nevada SPCA says it will waive adoption fees from Sept. 25-26.
All adoption fees will be waived for available dogs, cats and kittens, the NSPCA said.
The group will offer two adoption sites:
- PetSmart, 7050 Arroyo Crossing Parkway, with no appointment needed.
- Nevada SPCA animal shelter, 4800 West Dewey Drive, by appointment only.
Appointments for the shelter location can be made by visiting www.nevadaspca.org and selecting the "adoptable dogs" or "adoptable cats" tab.
Adoptions at both locations on Friday and Saturday will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Visit www.nevadaspca.org to see available pets. Animals at the PetSmart location will be indicated on the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.