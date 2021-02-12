LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas animal shelter is waiving adoption fees in honor of Presidents Day.
According to the Nevada SPCA, as part of the Paws for Presidents promotion, adoptions will be fee-free from Monday, Feb. 15 through Saturday, Feb. 27.
The promotion includes adult dogs and cats (6 months and older), rabbits, and guinea pigs, according to the Nevada SPCA. Standard adoption policies apply.
“We’re hoping to give some of the animals who have been overlooked an opportunity for increased visibility and a chance to be adopted into a loving new home,” said Amy Lee, Communications Manager for Nevada SPCA.
Adoption appointments are required and can be made online by visiting nevadaspca.org. All cats and dogs are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.