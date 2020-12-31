LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas says it will be caring for nearly 50 sick cats who were brought to the rescue from a home.
The Animal Foundation said in social media posts on Wednesday that it had already received 32 of the cats, with around 20 more on their way.
The rescue in the posts that their fur is filthy and matted. "Most of them are sick - congested and struggling to breathe. Many are underweight," the post read.
According to the organization, most of them have severe dental disease which will require extensive treatment.
The cats were brought to the rescue from a home "where there were far too many animals," the Animal Foundation said.
The Animal Foundation said that when the cats arrived at the shelter, their veterinary team "quickly jumped into action to examine the cats, screen them for infectious disease and provide them with the treatments and medications they so desperately need."
A spokesperson for the Animal Foundation told FOX5 that "in this specific case - the owners reached out to us for help. The cats were brought in as owner surrenders." No additional information was provided.
The Animal Foundation is seeking donations to help care for the rescued cats. Those interested can visit https://animalfoundation.com/stories for more information.
