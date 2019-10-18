LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Looking to welcome a furever friend into your home? The Animal Foundation is waiving adoption fees this Saturday, Oct. 19 to help find homes for adult cats.
Dubbed "Cat-urday," the Animal Foundation's one-day-only free adoption event will be offered for cats six months and older.
Prospective cat parents can visit the Animal Foundation's Engelstad Family Adoption Center, 655 N. Mojave Road, or the Everyday Adoption Center at PetSmart, 286 W. Lake Mead Parkway, in Henderson from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to meet the shelter cats.
The free event will include spay/neuter surgery, microchip and up-to-date vaccines, according to a news release. A city/government fee up to $10 may apply.
