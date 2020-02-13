LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Interested in welcoming a furever friend into your home? The Animal Foundation is offering a sweet deal on adoptions in celebration of Valentine's Day.
From Feb. 14-16, the Animal Foundation is offering $14 adoption fees for all dogs six months or older and weighing more than 30 pounds, according to a news release.
The discounted dog adoptions will include spay/neuter surgery, microchip and up-to-date vaccines. A city/government fee up to $10 may apply.
Prospective dog parents can visit the Animal Foundation’s Engelstad Family Adoption Center, 655 N. Mojave, or its Everyday Adoption Center at PetSmart, 286 W. Lake Mead Parkway, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to meet the shelter pets.
