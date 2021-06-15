LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Animal Foundation has "immediate and urgent" need for large dog and adult cat fosters, especially as the shelter's busiest time of year is afoot.
As temperatures rise, so do the number of animals coming into the shelter. The nonprofit said in an email on Tuesday that it is expecting hundreds of lost animals during the week of July 4, and it needs to make space in preparation for that.
“We want to make sure there is plenty of space and resources at the shelter for animals needing to come in, so having people foster the animals, even if they can’t commit to adoption, is incredibly helpful,” said Christi Dineff with the Animal Foundation. “If you have room for a special guest this summer, there are wonderful, adoptable cats and dogs in our shelter who would love to spend some time with you.”
The Animal Foundation's foster program is free and provides all supplies including food. If you decide to adopt the fostered pet, after all, the adoption fee would be waived.
Those who are interested in fostering a pet can inquire by emailing foster@animalfoundation.com or can fill out an application online. To fill out a foster application through The Animal Foundation, CLICK HERE.
