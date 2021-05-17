LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- There's an urgent need from some of the smallest guests at the Animal Foundation.
Dozens and dozens of kittens are arriving daily. "Kitten season" floods Las Vegas shelters from May through September.
But these kittens aren't ready for adoption just yet, they need help hitting 1-and-a-half pounds, which is usually at 6 weeks old.
𝐅𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐤𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐬?Kittens under 6 weeks of age are not able to care for themselves and require care from mom in order to survive. If you find a litter of kittens outdoors, follow these tips to determine whether they actually need help or not: https://t.co/6KA1EdPD2D pic.twitter.com/r6h3sxbwOa— Animal Foundation (@animalfndlv) May 18, 2021
That's why Animal Foundation is looking for fosters now.
"You just need to be 18 years old and provide love and a place to stay, because we can provide vet care and that kind of stuff," said spokeswoman Kelsey Pizzi.
To apply to be a foster parent, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.