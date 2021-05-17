There's an urgent need in Las Vegas for some of the smallest guests of the Animal Foundation.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- There's an urgent need from some of the smallest guests at the Animal Foundation.

Dozens and dozens of kittens are arriving daily. "Kitten season" floods Las Vegas shelters from May through September.

But these kittens aren't ready for adoption just yet, they need help hitting 1-and-a-half pounds, which is usually at 6 weeks old. 

That's why Animal Foundation is looking for fosters now.

"You just need to be 18 years old and provide love and a place to stay, because we can provide vet care and that kind of stuff," said spokeswoman Kelsey Pizzi.

To apply to be a foster parent, click here.

kitten animal foundation

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.