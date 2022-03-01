LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Heaven Can Wait Animal Society is hosting a free pet vaccine clinic this month.
The organization hopes to vaccinate 200 pets at the "Give Pets Their Best Shot" event. It will be held on Saturday, March 12 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Heaven Can Wait Animal Society's Spay and Neuter Clinic located at 546 N Eastern Ave., Suite 175.
Vaccines distributed through this initiative will be the DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines, as well as Rabies vaccines.
This event will be first come first serve while supplies last. Each owner should bring a maximum of two pets along with any previous immunization records. Dogs must be on a secure leash and cats must be in an airline approved carrier.
For more information about Heaven Can Wait Animal Society’s vaccine event call 702-655-4800 or email info@hcws.org.
