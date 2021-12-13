LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas animal clinic over the weekend debuted a mural in honor of Tina Tintor and her dog, Max.
Hearts Alive Village unveiled the special mural during an event on Sunday.
Tina Tintor and her dog Max were killed in a November crash involving former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.
Tintor had been driving home from meeting a friend to walk Max and was about a mile from her house when police said Ruggs sped down Rainbow Boulevard at 156 mph in his Corvette. The car slammed into Tintor's Toyota Rav4 and sent both cars more than 500 feet down the road.
The Rav4 caught fire with Tintor and her dog Maxi still inside. Neither survived.
Nonprofit Hearts Alive Village is located at 1750 S. Rainbow Boulevard #4.
According to the group, the organization was founded because of "an intense need to help save dogs and cats from losing their lives in an overcrowded shelter system."
