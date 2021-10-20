LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas is getting in the Halloween spirit by offering free adoptions as part of its "Spooktacular Adoption Weekend."
As part of the event, from Friday, Oct. 22 through Sunday, Oct. 24, adoption fees are waived for all animals.
The organization is asking for the community's help in finding forever homes for as many animals as possible during the three-day adoption event.
The Animal Foundation said "intake numbers have been high, and the shelter is packed with hundreds of animals of all breeds and sizes who would make the perfect addition to your family."
According to a news release, adoptions take place on a first-come, first-served basis for walk-in traffic, beginning at 11 am each day. During fee-waived adoption events, guests will often line up outside before the Animal Foundation opens.
The group says that there will be extra team members on hand during this event to expedite the adoption process and maximize the number of pets who can find their new forever homes.
The fee-waived adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, microchip, and up-to-date vaccines. A $10 license fee may apply, the release notes.
For more information and to view adoptable animals, please visit animalfoundation.com.
