LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If you're a lover of spooky things, you're living in the right city, according to a new analysis by Yelp.
Yelp this week announced its list of the most haunted cities in America. Las Vegas ranked number five, the study found.
To determine the list, Yelp ranked metro areas by the percentage of reviews that contain words associated with haunted places, like “ghost,” “haunt,” and “creepy” - excluding businesses in the Haunted House category.
Most haunted cities in the U.S., according to Yelp:
- Savannah, GA
- New Orleans, LA
- Fort Collins, CO
- Santa Cruz, CA
- Las Vegas, NV
- Austin, TX
- San Francisco, CA
- Memphis, TN
- Orlando, FL
- Los Angeles, CA
- Reno, NV
- Honolulu, HI
- Seattle, WA
- Portland, OR
- Chicago, IL
- Charleston, SC
- Boston, MA
- San Jose, CA
- Madison, WI
- Sacramento, CA
