LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Uber riders in Las Vegas have some of the highest ratings in the country, according to a new list from the company.
Uber on Wednesday released lists of of the largest US cities that have the highest average rider rating and the lowest.
Based on Uber's data, the city with the highest average rider rating is San Antonio, Texas. While on the flip side, the city with the lowest average rider rating is New York City.
While Las Vegas wasn't high in the top 10 on the best ratings side, it did at least crack the list, coming in at number 9 on the highest average rider ratings among large U.S. cities.
Accordingly, also announced today, riders can now how many drivers gave them a 5-star rating and how many handed out the dreaded single star.
According to Uber, the ratings breakdown is available in the Privacy Center, which can be accessed by logging into your account online or in the app.
To access the Privacy Center and ratings breakdown in the app:
- In the settings menu, tap privacy and then Privacy Center
- In the Privacy Center, swipe to the right and click on the “would you like to see a summary of how you use Uber” tile
- Scroll down to the “browse your data” section and tap on “View my ratings” to see the breakdown
Top 10 highest average rider rating among large US cities:
- San Antonio
- St. Louis
- Nashville
- Salt Lake City
- Kansas City
- Sacramento
- Tampa Bay
- Charlotte
- Las Vegas
- Portland
Top 10 lowest average rider rating among large US cities:
- New York City
- Seattle
- Washington, D.C.
- Boston
- Minneapolis - St. Paul
- San Francisco
- Philadelphia
- Los Angeles
- Baltimore-Maryland
- Chicago
Want to improve your rating? Uber provided tips for how riders can get a better rating from drivers, including being ready to go when the vehicle arrives, not leaving messes behind and not slamming the door.
To read more, click HERE.
