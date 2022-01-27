LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- According to a new report, Las Vegas is among the top destinations that homebuyers are interested in relocating to as they look to relocate.
According to the report published this week by Redfin, the share of homebuyers looking to relocate is near the pandemic peak.
As people look to relocate, Redfin says they're flocking to "relatively affordable" areas, with Las Vegas among the top five cities.
The company says the latest migration analysis is based on a sample of about 2 million Redfin.com users who searched for homes across 111 metro areas in the fourth quarter, excluding searches unlikely to precede an actual relocation or home purchase. According to the study, in order to be included in the study, a Redfin.com user must have viewed at least 10 homes in a particular metro area, and homes in that area must have made up at least 80% of the user’s searches.
Based on Redfin's findings, for the top five destinations, "Miami, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Sacramento and Tampa were the most popular migration destinations of all the major U.S. metros in the fourth quarter."
As expected, Redfin notes that homebuyers are looking to relocate from more expensive cities for relatively affordable areas.
The report indicated that New York, with a median sale price of $640,000, was the number-one origin for people moving to Miami ( $440,000), while Los Angeles ($835,000) was the top origin for people moving to both Phoenix ($435,000) and Las Vegas ($339,000).
To view the full report, click HERE.
