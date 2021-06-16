LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The extreme heat is making everyone around Las Vegas more susceptible to heat-related illnesses. In serious cases, medical personnel are dispatched in what could be the difference between life and death.
Community Ambulance staged a mock heat related call to highlight various aspects of a 911 emergency. The 911 call started with dispatchers asking a series of questions to determine the nature of the emergency.
When crews arrived, they surveyed the scene and removed the patient from the hot environment. The patient is immediately cooled using ice packs and IV fluids.
"If you begin feeling thirsty, it means you're well into the dehydration stage ... If you've stopped sweating now we've entered the region of heat stroke," Glen Simpson of Community Ambulance said.
If the call is serious enough, EMTs could decide to take the patient to the hospital if heat stroke is possible.
In most cases, a person experiencing heat exhaustion could recover in their own home.
To learn more about heat exhaustion and heat stroke, the Centers for Disease Control provides helpful tips and warning signs.
