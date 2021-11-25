LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- McCarran Airport says three of its parking options reached capacity shortly after noon on Thanksgiving Day.
The airport's Twitter account on Thursday posted that Terminal 1 long-term parking, Terminal 1 valet and Terminal 3 economy lot all had filled up by 12:30 p.m., and are closed.
🚨AIRPORT PARKING UPDATE🚨 As of 12:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day:⛔️Terminal 1 Long Term - closed⛔️Terminal 1 Valet - closed⛔️Terminal 3 Economy - closedTo learn more about parking options visit https://t.co/0FgIHdaTxK— McCarran Airport (@LASairport) November 25, 2021
The airport is warning travelers to give themselves plenty of time and plan ahead.
Updated information about McCarran parking options is available here: https://mccarran.com/Parking
