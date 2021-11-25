MCCARRAN TRAFFIC

Traffic at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, a day ahead of Thanksgiving.

 (Kyle Oster/FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- McCarran Airport says three of its parking options reached capacity shortly after noon on Thanksgiving Day. 

The airport's Twitter account on Thursday posted that Terminal 1 long-term parking, Terminal 1 valet and Terminal 3 economy lot all had filled up by 12:30 p.m., and are closed.

The airport is warning travelers to give themselves plenty of time and plan ahead.

Updated information about McCarran parking options is available here: https://mccarran.com/Parking 

