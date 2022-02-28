LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- For Nevada Reading Week, February 28 through March 5, three brand new Little Free Libraries are opening up across the City of Las Vegas.
The following are new locations:
- Nevada Youth Network at Sherman Gardens, 910 Weaver Drive.
- Nevada Youth Network at Marble Manor, 909 Morgan Ave.
- Howard Lieburn Senior Center, 6230 Garwood Ave.
The Little Free Library launched in 2018 as a part of the City of Las Vegas' commitment to academic achievement with an emphasis on youth literacy efforts. This initiative plays an important role by providing all-hours access to books and encouraging a love of reading in areas where books are scarce.
“Take a book, leave a book” is the general idea behind the “Little Free Libraries” book exchange, which the City of Las Vegas said is intended to encourage reading for all ages, promote community involvement, improve literacy rates, and increase access to books in areas around the city.
In addition to the new locations, the following are existing City of Las Vegas Little Free Library locations:
- Robert Lunt Elementary School, 2701 E. Harris Ave.
- Kermit R. Booker Sr. Innovative Elementary School, 2277 N. Martin L. King Blvd.
- Matt Kelly Elementary School, 1900 N. J St.
- Wendell P. Williams Elementary School, 1030 N. J St.
- Strong Start Academy, 1617 Alta Drive.
- Strong Start Academy at Lorenzi Park, 700 Twin Lakes Drive.
- Historic Westside School, 330 W. Washington Ave.
- Cameron Community Park, 6420 W. Smoke Ranch Road.
- Heers Park, 6320 Plaza Verde Place.
- The Harbor – Juvenile Assessment Center, 861 N. Mojave Road.
- The Harbor – Juvenile Assessment Center, 6161 W. Charleston Blvd., Building 2.
- The Harbor – Juvenile Assessment Center, 2000 E. Flamingo Road.
- The Harbor – Juvenile Assessment Center, 3001 N. Martin L. King Blvd.
