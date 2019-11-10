LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An addiction treatment facility in Las Vegas is offering free inpatient care to 10 members of the armed forces.
Desert Hope Treatment Center, an outlet of American Addiction Centers, said it's offering a 30 day program free to those who serve. Desert Hope offers the program as an annual Veterans Day tradition.
According to Salute to Recovery spokesperson Alana Conley, the four week program is a dual-diagnoses treatment plan, addressing both addiction and mental health disorders such as PTSD, anxiety and depression.
The program uses multiple types of treatment and therapies and teaches coping skills "to look at their experiences from a different light so they are less impactful in the future and the present."
Conley is a veteran and therapist who works with the Salute to Recovery program at Desert Hope.
Studies have shown a 52.7% increase in outpatient veterans treated for drug or alcohol addiction from the mid-90s to 2013. According to drugrehab.com, between 2006 and 2009, nearly half of about 400 noncombat-related deaths were due to alcohol or drug overdose.
Substance abuse is also a contributing factor in high rates of veteran suicide.
On Nov. 11 beginning at 9 a.m., active and retired veterans can call the veterans hotline at (888) 902-VETS to see if they are eligible for care.
Desert Hope currently treats veterans from across the country as part of a relationship with TriWest Healthcare Alliance, and Desert Hope is "working on treating more local veterans," Conley said.
