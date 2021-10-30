LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Local activists say they will be watching President Joe Biden as he meets with world leaders for the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow on Sunday.
Brendan Becker, a volunteer with Sunrise Vegas, a chapter of Sunrise Movement, said their organization wants the President to take action locally, as well as on the national stage.
He would like to see a plan to address the water shortage at Lake Mead, which is at its lowest levels since it was created.
He also said he wants indigenous communities to be included in the push toward sustainability. He cited a Lithium mine being planned at Thacker Pass in Northern Nevada. He claimed that while the mine would help the production of eco-friendly batteries, it would also harm indigenous tribes in the area.
"We have heard the talk so many times from current and past elected officials who've said they will fix the climate, they will do something about climate change as opposed to the other party, the GOP," said Becker. "We love hearing it but we want to see action."
Becker is an organizer for Sunrise Vegas. He is 24, but most of the organizations members are still in high school. In 2019, the group organized demonstrations and school walk-outs to bring awareness to climate issues.
