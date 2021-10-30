FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2020, file photo, a bathtub ring of light minerals delineates the high water mark on Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area near Boulder City, Nev. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation released projections Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, that indicate an even more troubling outlook for a river that serves millions of people in the U.S. West. The agency recently declared the first-ever shortage on the Colorado River, which means Arizona, Nevada and Mexico won't get all the water they were allocated next year. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)