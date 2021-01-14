LAS VEGAS (FOX5) --- The Las Vegas Aces were sold Friday to Raiders owner Mark Davis.
"I am excited to announce that I have entered into an agreement to purchase the Las Vegas franchise in the WNBA from MGM Resorts International," Davis said in a statement. "I will have more to say once I receive official approval from the WNBA Board of Governors and have had a chance to speak with the players, coaches and administrators of the team."
“We can confirm we have entered into an agreement to sell the Las Vegas Aces to Mark Davis and are awaiting approval from the WNBA Board of Governors. Mark is a longtime champion of women’s basketball and we believe he is the right person to lead the Aces into a new era. We will continue our enthusiastic support of the WNBA, NBA and basketball in Las Vegas," MGM President of Entertainment & Sports George Kliavkoff said.
Additional details of the purchase were unknown late Thursday morning.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
