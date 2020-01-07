AUSTRALIA (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Aces' player Elizabeth "Liz" Cambage watched her home burn from afar. Now, she's back in Australia pleading with the public to donate and help support the relief funds actively fighting the devastating bushfires that have overcome the continent.
New South Wales authorities announced Tuesday that 24 people are facing charges in connection with deliberately starting the fires.
The Australian athlete, 28, has played for WNBA's Las Vegas Aces since she was acquired from Tulsa in May 2019.
Cambage took to Twitter to ask for help in a video message:
PLEASE WATCHPLEASE DONATEPLEASE RTAUSTRALIA NEEDS YOU ❤️ https://t.co/mUBnrllqil pic.twitter.com/4Zyi11IF8f— Elizabeth Cambage (@ecambage) January 7, 2020
"My dear friends, followers and fan: My home country of Australia is being ravaged by the worst wildfires we have seen in decades, with large regions of the country devastated since the fires began last July. About 6 million hectares (15.6 million acres) have been destroyed. For perspective, this area is larger than both Belgium and Haiti combined.
Twenty people, so far, have been killed, including three volunteer firefighters. Fifteen-hundred homes have been destroyed, nearly half a billion animals have been burnt to death – for some species, this may lead to extinction.
Undeniably, this unfolding tragedy in Australia is climate change-based and it’s not even peak fire season. This is only the start of summer here in Australia.
My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by the fires and who have lost everything. And we are forever thankful for the volunteers risking it all to save our country.
Seeing as our government has somehow run out of resources and funding, I’m calling on each and every one of you to donate what you can, within your means, to my GoFundMe page. Even if it’s just a handful of dollars you usually spend on a coffee, every cent counts. Your donations will be divided and distributed equally between the Australian Red Cross Disaster and Recovery Relief, CFA (Country Fire Authority), WWF (World Wildlife Foundation Australia) and also First Nation communities (indigenous people).
Please donate, please share and please keep us in your prayers. And to my fellow Australians – we are all in this together.
Stay safe, stay strong and I’m sending you all big love."
HOW TO HELP
WORLD WILDLIFE FOUNDATION AUSTRALIA
