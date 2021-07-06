LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Do you want to be a firefighter?
The city of Las Vegas is accepting firefighter trainee applications until July 20. Successful trainees will graduate from the fire academy and begin employment at a Las Vegas Fire & Rescue station.
This recruitment is for entry-level candidates who meet the minimum requirements:
- Possess a valid driver’s license at the time of application.
- Minimum 18 years old
- High school diploma or equivalent.
Click here for the firefighter trainee job description.
Click here for more information, frequently asked questions, requirements, and a link to apply.
