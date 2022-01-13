LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas is accepting applications for it's Utility Tax Rebate Program to help low-income seniors.
Seniors ages 60 and older who qualify can receive a rebate on the franchise tax they paid for local utilities throughout the 2021 year. These utilities include electric power, land-line telephone and natural gas.
Other qualifications include making an income of less than $16,500 for an individual or $18,900 for those filing married/head of household. The applicant must also reside within Las Vegas city limits.
Applicants must bring copies of their 2021 local NV Energy, Southwest Gas and CenturyLink/Cox Communications telephone bills, photo identification, proof of income, proof of bill payment and other supporting documentation to fill out an application. Identification and bills must match physical address. Low-income homeowners ages 60 and older who qualify also may apply for a partial rebate of the annual sewer bill on their primary residence located within the city of Las Vegas.
Applications can be filled out through Tuesday, March 15. Application forms are not available online -- applicants must make an appointment to apply at one of these centers:
- Centennial Hills Active Adult Center, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive, 702-229-1702. Appointments are available Mondays and Fridays, 1 to 4 p.m., through March 15.
- Doolittle Senior Center, 1930 N. J St., 702-229-6125. Appointments are available Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., and Thursdays 1-4 p.m., through March 9.
- Dula Community Center, 451 E. Bonanza Road, 702-229-6307. Appointments are available Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m.-noon, through March 15.
- East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave., 702-229-1515. Appointments are available Mondays, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., and Wednesdays, 1-3:30 p.m., through March 14.
- Howard Lieburn Senior Center, 6230 Garwood Ave., 702-229-1600. Appointments are available Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., through March 9.
Due to COVID-19, appointments are required; no more than two people may attend an appointment. Participants are required to wear a mask in the centers. For more information or for an appointment you can call each center.
