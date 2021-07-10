LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fighting food insecurity is no easy task, especially in extreme heat, but that didn't stop the Serving Our Kids Foundation from making it happen Saturday.
Their need for food products is huge because their footprint has recently grown. The nonprofit's executive director and founder Dale Darcas said prior to the pandemic, they served 71 schools in the valley, but in the last several months, that number grew to more than 185 schools.
"I mean there's so many people in the valley that've lost their jobs or are out of work, families don't have food. Three Square has stepped up with distribution sites throughout the whole valley," said Darcas.
Due to the effects of COVID-19, this was the second time that the Serving Our Kids Foundation has had to extend meal bag deliveries, three months beyond the agency's typical nine month program, to meet the demand for food.
Saturday's event, which went from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., was a contactless drive-thru food drive. They even welcomed a special guest from the North Pole, who was clad in some summer-style gear.
"The shelves are bare," said "Santa Claus." "And just think about it being a toy factory, with the toys all out for Christmas. But now, we have all the food starting to come in, so that we can give out the food to all the children in the Las Vegas area."
Toys 4 Kids Las Vegas, a 501(c)3 nonprofit that builds toys for local children, also arrived to present kids with presents alongside their visit with Santa.
Locals can still drop off food any day of the week at the Serving Our Kids warehouse at 121 Industrial Park Rd., suite 110, in Henderson. Call first to make sure they're there.
"You can drop off canned goods, you can drop off bottles of water, you can drop off anything, snacks, granola bars," said "Santa."
Darcas said the donations go a long way in Las Vegas.
"When a child receives a bag at one of the distribution sites, their eyes light up, because they get something that they actually have, physically, for themselves. So it's been awesome," said Darcas.
