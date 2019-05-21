LSA VEGAS (FOX5) -- Chevrolet's newer-model vehicles are now equipped with “teen driver” mode, which gives parents more oversight over their teenager's driving behaviors.
According to the National Security Council, more than half of all teen aged drivers would be involved in a crash before they graduate high school. For parents watching their teen back out of the driveway for the first time, it can be a little unnerving.
"A little trepidation right there, a little hesitation for sure," said parent Joseph Gallagher.
After all, most parents remember what it is like to get behind the wheel for the first time.
"I was a child, too. And mom and dad didn't know everything I did," Gallagher said.
New teenage drivers may not have the same luxury their parents did thanks to Chevy's "teen driver" technology.
"All the newer models, actually 12 of all the models we have come with the teen driver standard," said Chevy of Henderson sales representative Mario Figueroa.
Never mind street signs. Parents can now decide a speed limit for their teen.
"If I listen to his friends he is ‘the greatest, safest driver in the world’. But I'm sure there are those occasions that get every young man," said Gallagher.
Another feature is the "report card.” Parents can set a secure pin number, and use it to check how their teen has been driving any time they want.
"It tells you how many times they used the traction control, how many times they don't wear their seat belt," said Figueroa.
The new Chevy Cruz is equipped with the tech. The price starts at $20,000 and can cost as much as $30,000 depending on luxury or sport options.
