LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegans gathered at Craig Ranch Regional Park on Saturday for day two of PRIDE festivities.
Local vendors, food trucks and music entertained attendees who said they wanted to get out and feel a sense of community.
"Being out here and being back in an environment that has accepted me so well, not only in my beginning stages, but within my transition now, and bringing awareness to our community is always what PRIDE is about," said attendee Yoshi Castro.
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman proclaimed Oct. 4-9 as PRIDE week to recognize the LGBTQ community.
