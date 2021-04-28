LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Los Angeles' Dirt Dog is coming to Fremont Street.
The Neonopolis complex on Fremont Street will welcome the eclectic hot dog venue on May 3. Dirt Dog, the third location Las Vegas, will be located on the first floor of the complex.
Dirt Dog is known for a menu that includes eccentric hot dog toppings like bacon, Hot Cheetos and chimichurri sauce.
