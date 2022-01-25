LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The annual Mecum motorcycle auction is returning to Las Vegas this week.
The 2022 Mecum Las Vegas Vintage and Antique Motorcycle Auction will be held on Jan. 25 through 29 at South Point Hotel & Casino.
About 1,750 collectible motorcycles will be up for auction, the company says.
"This year’s auction will be headlined by the Harley-Davidson Heritage Collection of 95 vintage Harley-Davidson motorcycles, all of which will be offered with no reserve. The collection includes beautifully restored models from every year of the Milwaukee motorcycle company’s history from 1910 to 1969," a spokesperson for Mecum said in a news release.
Private collections will be for auction from Dr. J. Craig Venter, Tim and Linda LaQuay, Bob and Dolva Mitchell, and many others.
Bidder registration is available in advance online at Mecum.com and on-site at the auction for $200, and it includes admission for two to all five auction days.
They said enhanced remote bidding options are also available, with options for both online and telephone bidding. Doors open daily at 8 a.m. with the vehicle auction beginning at 10 a.m.
Spectator tickets cost $20 in advance online or $30 at the door per person, per day. Children 12 and under are free.
