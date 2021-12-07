LAS VEGAS (FOX 5) -- Hundreds of jobs seekers piled into the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday for the largest job fair in Nevada history.
"Today is a testament that we as a state are rebuilding and coming back stronger than ever," said Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. "We have opportunities for Nevadans."
Almost 180 employers offering over 16,000 jobs for Nevadans were in attendance.
Dante Mack was one of hundreds of job seekers who came to the fair and he was hired on the spot. He said he already has a job, but wants to expand his skill set and help reach his goals.
"The pandemic kind of split my family off. So we're currently living in two separate houses," Mack said. "It's kind of a struggle. I want to progress and move into a house."
The governor said one of the goals of the job fair was to help retrain workers and give them new skills to start new careers.
Staff at Chipotle said they're looking to train people who want to make a change.
"It's been a little hard right now with everything going on," said general manager, Silvia Mozqueda.
Mozqueda said they're grateful for the opportunity to get in front of so many people after trying to hire for the past several months. She said one thing that sets them apart is the interest they take in staff."
"We care about our crew members," Mozqueda said. "It's not just their numbers to us they're like family and we want to see a future for them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.