LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Someone left a 400-pound pig at Barn Buddies Rescue in the northern Las Vegas Valley.
“He's not a mean pig, he's a sweet guy. So, whoever had him had to have cared about him and let’s assume they cared enough about him to bring him here instead of taking him somewhere where he would be butchered,” said owner Sharon Linsenbardt.
Homer, as she called the pig, was dropped off Saturday morning in bad shape.
“Without these animals, I wouldn’t have a purpose,” said Linsenbardt.
There are hundreds of animals on her farm at 7222 W Grand Teton Dr., including cats, chickens, dogs, horses, cows and llamas.
“I don’t let anybody be mean to them. I don’t even let people come here and raise their voice,” said Linsenbardt.
She thinks someone mistreated Homer.
“See how he’s walking weird? I know honey, somebody whacked them off,” Linsenbardt said talking about Homer's hooves. He also had an ear infection, sunburn and rotting tooth.
“[March 30], somebody called me about 5 a.m. and said, ‘Sharon! Did you know you have a pig tied to your fence?' I said oh my God.’”
Linsenbardt said pigs are very intelligent animals.
“They love, they bond … for him to be dumped I felt so sad for him," she said. “He must have been tied up sometime in his life otherwise he wouldn’t have tolerated it.”
The cost of his care, his food, his housing and the rest of his life was given to somebody who "didn't agree to do that," she said.
Homer is 1 1/2-years-old and almost 400 lbs., but he’s going to grow up to 1,000 lbs. Linsenbardt said she needs at least $8,000 to $10,000 to build Homer a proper habitat.
“You can’t just put him in a flimsy habitat because a 1,000 lb. pig will just walk through it!”
Linsenbardt said with all his health issues, it’s going to cost a lot of money to get him back on track. She said she is hoping the community will step in and donate money or volunteer at the farm.
“When Bonnie Springs just shut down everybody was up in arms it was going away but nobody supported it, nobody went out there. I’m hoping that lesson won’t happen here. You got to help me a little bit for me to stay,” she said.
To help Homer, donations can be made to the GoFundMe page.
