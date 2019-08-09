LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dozens of students, in some cases more than 50, in one classroom: That’s what some parents and students are dealing with heading back to school Monday.
It’s a problem that has been a priority for CCSD. But going into the new school year, there’s still no resolution.
“I think it does put them at a disadvantage,” said Danny Price, who teaches photography at Sunrise Mountain High School. He also serves on the executive board of the teacher’s union, the Clark County Education Association.
“We’re not just teachers," he said. "I’m a counselor. I’m a dad. I’m a mom."
And this year, when he looked at his roster, “I noticed all my classes will have around 40 to 42,” he said.
He and other teachers had to rearrange some things.
“We had to move some tables out of my room into her room because her classes went from about 26 students last year to 38 this year,” he said. Otherwise, “kids were sharing a seat. If they all showed up, there's not enough chairs for them."
It’s a game of musical chairs in the classroom.
Teachers said sometimes they don’t have enough textbooks and resources for all of their students. And a bigger class means it is easier for kids to fall behind.
“Sometimes you get one or two students, having a bad day,” Price said. “It may disrupt the entire class. Or you're working with 35 kids, five are absent a few days and then you have to catch them up.”
“I’m hoping that by the time my son gets to high school this will all be worked out,” Byron Brooks said. Brooks’ son is a third grader.
But Brooks said big classes hurt students at every grade level.
“Our relief will be once they start building other K-12 schools,” he said.
“I don’t think it's going to change in the next five to six years,” Price said.
With more than 700 teacher openings days before the first day of school, teachers like Price said they’re just hoping classes don’t get even bigger.
“At the union, we think it's going to take hundreds of millions of dollars to correct this because first you have to build facilities then you have to find teachers,” he said.
“Certainly class size is one of them,” Brooks said. “I’d list that in the top five that the district needs to look at in a serious manner.”
Bigger class sizes is one of the reasons CCEA would consider striking. Right now, the union is still negotiating with CCSD.
FOX5 reached out to CCSD on Friday afternoon, but a spokesperson said the district could not provide any information in time for this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.