Crash near Sunset Way and Mountain Vista Street

Henderson Police Department investigates a crash Monday morning near Sunset Way and Mountain Vista Street. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Henderson Police Department is investigating a crash Monday morning near Sunset Way and Mountain Vista Street.

According to RTC, the crash occurred on Sunset Way westbound before Mountain Vista Street.

According to HPD, preliminarily, speed is believed to be a factor and impairment is unknown at this time.

Police say one person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition for injuries received and is expected to survive.

Northbound West Sunset Road is closed from North Valle Verde Drive to East Sunset Road. Roads are expected to be closed for the next one to two hours, according to police.

