LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A tractor-trailer fire on the Interstate 15 southbound after Sloan Road is causing delays.
According to RTC, southbound lanes are closed as a result of the vehicle fire.
#FASTALERT 11:25 AM, May 18 2021— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) May 18, 2021
Vehicle on fire I-15 SB After Sloan Rd
SB lanes shut down
Expect delays
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.