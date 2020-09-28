LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A lawsuit filed in federal court this week aims to stop President Donald Trump's executive order halting evictions.
Trump's executive order grants the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the power to stop evictions based on COVID-19 health risks associated with people and families facing homelessness.
The executive order halts evictions for many Americans until December 31, provided they sign a declaration form and meet certain criteria.
The suit filed in federal court by the New Civil Liberties Alliance calls the financial burden on landlords unfair without financial relief for renters and landlords. The American Apartment Association joined the suit as a plaintiff.
"We have been able to provide housing through this entire pandemic, but it is not sustainable," said Susy Vasquez, executive director of the Nevada State Apartment Association.
The organization is an affiliate of the American Apartment Association.
"There is a point where we can't continue to provide free housing," Vasquez said, stating the association supports court mediation, financial aid, payment plans and other resources as solutions.
Vasquez said the effects of Nevada's eviction moratorium, which expires October 15, have already had effects across the Silver State. Landlords have had to absorb costs and consider layoffs. There is also less inventory across the valley for anyone who needs to move, giving renters fewer options.
The situation is problematic for tenants who seek to move out of a apartment they can no longer afford, and seek cheaper rent.
The CDC must respond to the lawsuit on Friday.
