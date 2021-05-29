LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said the driver of a Lamborghini was arrested on Saturday afternoon after a crash that involved four other vehicles.
The crash was reported about 4 p.m. on May 29 at Flamingo Road and Koval Lane, a block east of the Las Vegas Strip.
Two people were injured in the crash, but had non-life threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the at-fault vehicle was not immediately identified, but police said they were arrested for suspicion of DUI.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
