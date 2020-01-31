LAS VEGAS (FOX5)--Las Vegas valley Lakers fans paid tribute to Kobe Bryant with 24 seconds of silence followed by 24 seconds of chanting.
Around 300 people gathered at the Eclipse Theater to pay tribute to Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gigi.
”I’m also a father I feel the pain,” one fan said.
“He’s bigger than life,” said fan Brett Loranger Sai’s. “If there’s one person that you thought was going to live forever it was Kobe Bryant.”
Fans packed the theater to watch the Lakers’ first game since Bryant’s death.
“Folding chairs, sitting down on the ground, they’re not leaving,” said Ray Villalobos.
Villalobos is part of Vegas Lakers Fans, the group that organized this event.
Some fans brought flowers, candles, balloons, jerseys and pictures of Bryant.
“It’s been overwhelming,” said Villalobos. “The amount of things people have brought, old shoes back to when he was with Adidas. I wasn’t expecting so many people to come but I’m not surprised. This is a Laker town. Kobe and Lakers love in Las Vegas.”
Fans like Loranger still can’t believe the NBA All-Star is gone.
“Even in death, Kobe bent the universe to make us all realize just exactly what we need to do as humans,” said Loranger.
To Loranger and other Bryant fans, that means living with Byrant’s signature motto.
”We should all be so fortunate to live a life as full as what he lived in 41 years,” said Loranger. ”Just remember when you wake up tomorrow, you don’t have to be derogatory toward anyone but go with the life and fervor of the mamba mentality.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.