LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Lake Mead keeps shrinking.
According to the Bureau of Reclamation, the lake level will drop to an elevation of about 1,065 feet by the end of the year.
“It is a significant drop. The bureau is also predicts another 15-foot drop in 2022,” according to Kelsea Larsen with the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
The lower water levels in 2022 will cause new headaches for boaters. Fewer boat launch locations will be available.
Boulder Harbor and Temple Bar are already closed. South Cove‘s concrete ramp is closed and if projections hold true, Callville Bay will be closing before next summer.
Despite the dire predictions, Larsen is optimistic boaters will still manage to enjoy the lake.
“Water-based recreation will still be available. It might not be at the same launch locations that folks are used to but the park is still planning ahead.”
